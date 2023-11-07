The Michigan Wolverines (0-0) hit the court against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on Big Ten Network.

Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines shot 45% from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
  • Michigan had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Wolverines were the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 183rd.
  • Last year, the Wolverines averaged 73.4 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 69.1 the Bulldogs gave up.
  • Michigan went 14-5 last season when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Michigan fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 76.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game in road games.
  • At home, the Wolverines surrendered 1.6 fewer points per game (68) than on the road (69.6).
  • When playing at home, Michigan drained 0.9 more treys per game (8.2) than in road games (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to away from home (33.5%).

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 UNC Asheville - Crisler Center
11/10/2023 Youngstown State - Crisler Center
11/13/2023 @ St. John's (NY) - Madison Square Garden

