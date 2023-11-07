How to Watch Michigan vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Michigan Wolverines (0-0) hit the court against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on Big Ten Network.
Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines shot 45% from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- Michigan had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Wolverines were the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 183rd.
- Last year, the Wolverines averaged 73.4 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 69.1 the Bulldogs gave up.
- Michigan went 14-5 last season when scoring more than 69.1 points.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Michigan fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 76.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game in road games.
- At home, the Wolverines surrendered 1.6 fewer points per game (68) than on the road (69.6).
- When playing at home, Michigan drained 0.9 more treys per game (8.2) than in road games (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to away from home (33.5%).
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Crisler Center
|11/10/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|Crisler Center
|11/13/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|-
|Madison Square Garden
