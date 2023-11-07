The Victory Cannon is at stake when the Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) and Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) meet on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Michigan Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Western Michigan (-3.5) 56.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Western Michigan (-3.5) 56.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends

Central Michigan has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Chippewas are 3-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Western Michigan is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

The Broncos have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.