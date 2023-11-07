The Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) square off on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Waldo Stadium in a clash of MAC opponents.

Western Michigan has the 77th-ranked scoring offense this season (26.2 points per game), and has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-worst with 32.8 points allowed per game. With 338.7 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Central Michigan ranks 101st in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 99th, surrendering 407.3 total yards per game.

We have more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Key Statistics

Central Michigan Western Michigan 338.7 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.7 (77th) 407.3 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.2 (88th) 158.3 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170 (46th) 180.3 (113th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.7 (87th) 10 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (32nd) 7 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (41st)

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has thrown for 1,337 yards on 58.2% passing while collecting six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 329 yards with nine scores.

Marion Lukes has run for 454 yards on 93 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground. He's also added 23 catches, totaling 228 yards.

Myles Bailey has collected 358 yards (on 86 carries) with three touchdowns.

Jesse Prewitt III leads his team with 428 receiving yards on 29 receptions with four touchdowns.

Chris Parker has 19 receptions (on 37 targets) for a total of 301 yards (33.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Tyson Davis' 30 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Hayden Wolff has thrown for 867 yards (96.3 ypg) to lead Western Michigan, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Jalen Buckley has racked up 769 yards on 139 carries while finding paydirt seven times as a runner.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has been handed the ball 101 times this year and racked up 375 yards (41.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack's leads his squad with 488 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 54 catches (out of 80 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Anthony Sambucci has caught 14 passes while averaging 27.4 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Blake Bosma has racked up 14 receptions for 243 yards, an average of 27 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Western Michigan or Central Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.