Will Ben Chiarot Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 7?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the New York Rangers is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Ben Chiarot score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Chiarot stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Chiarot scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.
- Chiarot has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 23 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
