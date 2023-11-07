The Auburn Tigers (0-0) take on the No. 20 Baylor Bears (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on ESPN.

Auburn vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: ESPN

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 43.9% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Bears allowed to opponents.

Auburn went 11-4 when it shot higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Tigers were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 283rd.

Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Tigers recorded were just 2.5 more points than the Bears allowed (70.3).

Auburn went 13-5 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears shot at a 45% rate from the field last season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

Baylor went 17-5 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.

The Bears were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 76th.

The Bears' 77 points per game last year were 9.3 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

Baylor went 19-0 last season when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

Auburn put up 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged in road games (70.9).

The Tigers ceded 64.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).

In terms of three-point shooting, Auburn fared worse at home last year, averaging 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage in road games.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison

Baylor averaged 82.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.

At home, the Bears gave up 66.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.9.

At home, Baylor made 10.1 trifectas per game last season, one more than it averaged on the road (9.1). Baylor's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.3%) than away (35.8%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Baylor - Sanford Sports Pentagon 11/10/2023 SE Louisiana - Neville Arena 11/16/2023 Notre Dame - Barclays Center

Baylor Upcoming Schedule