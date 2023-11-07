Andrew Copp and the Detroit Red Wings will play the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at Madison Square Garden. Looking to wager on Copp's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Andrew Copp vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Red Wings vs Rangers Game Info

Copp Season Stats Insights

Copp has averaged 18:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Copp has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

Copp has a point in five of 12 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Copp has had an assist twice this year in 12 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Copp has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Copp having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Copp Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 23 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 3 6 Points 3 4 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

