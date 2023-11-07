Alex DeBrincat will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Detroit Red Wings play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for DeBrincat in that upcoming Red Wings-Rangers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings vs Rangers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, DeBrincat has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 18:04 on the ice per game.

In DeBrincat's 12 games played this season he's scored in five of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

DeBrincat has a point in seven of 12 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

DeBrincat has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 12 games played.

DeBrincat's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he hits the over.

DeBrincat has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 23 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 3 14 Points 2 9 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.