The North Dakota State Bison (0-0) are favored by 3.5 points against the Western Michigan Broncos (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 141.5 points.

Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: University Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Dakota State -3.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan and its opponents combined to score more than 141.5 points in 14 of 27 games last season.

The average over/under for Broncos outings last year was 143.9, 2.4 more points than this game's point total.

The Broncos were 9-18-0 against the spread last year.

Western Michigan was underdogs in 18 games last season and won one (5.6%) of those contests.

The Broncos were 1-14 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Broncos, based on the moneyline, is 41.7%.

Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Dakota State 16 55.2% 72.8 142.7 73.2 147.2 145.4 Western Michigan 14 51.9% 69.9 142.7 74 147.2 142.6

Additional Western Michigan Insights & Trends

The Broncos scored just 3.3 fewer points per game last year (69.9) than the Bison allowed (73.2).

When it scored more than 73.2 points last season, Western Michigan went 4-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Dakota State 15-14-0 4-5 13-16-0 Western Michigan 9-18-0 6-11 14-13-0

Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Dakota State Western Michigan 9-4 Home Record 7-7 5-10 Away Record 1-15 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

