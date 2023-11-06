Monday's contest between the DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) and the Western Michigan Broncos (0-0) at Wintrust Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-60 and heavily favors DePaul to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Broncos finished 12-17 in the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Michigan vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Michigan vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 80, Western Michigan 60

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Michigan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Broncos' -173 scoring differential last season (outscored by 5.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 63.2 points per game (220th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per contest (294th in college basketball).

In conference play, Western Michigan put up fewer points (60.9 per game) than it did overall (63.2) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Broncos scored 7.5 more points per game at home (67.3) than away (59.8).

Western Michigan conceded 62.4 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.