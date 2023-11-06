The Detroit Pistons (2-5) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (5-2) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and NBCS-BA.

Pistons vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and NBCS-BA

BSDET and NBCS-BA Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 115 - Pistons 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (- 6.5)

Warriors (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-7.2)

Warriors (-7.2) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.7

With their .429 ATS win percentages this year, both the Warriors (3-4-0 ATS) and the Pistons (3-4-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Golden State (1-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than Detroit (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

Detroit and its opponents have eclipsed the total 57.1% of the time this season (four out of seven). That's more often than Golden State and its opponents have (two out of seven).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pistons are 2-4, while the Warriors are 3-1 as moneyline favorites.

Pistons Performance Insights

Offensively the Pistons are the 20th-ranked team in the league (109.4 points per game). Defensively they are 15th (111.9 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Detroit is eighth in the NBA in rebounds (46.0 per game). It is third-best in rebounds conceded (41.1 per game).

The Pistons are sixth in the league in assists (27.9 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Detroit is worst in the league in committing them (17.1 per game). And it is ranked 22nd in forcing them (13.6 per game).

At 11.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 38.5% from downtown, the Pistons are 22nd and ninth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

