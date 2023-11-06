At Little Caesars Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-5) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Golden State Warriors (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSDET and NBCS-BA.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and NBCS-BA

BSDET and NBCS-BA Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have a +35 scoring differential, topping opponents by five points per game. They're putting up 115.6 points per game to rank 10th in the league and are allowing 110.6 per outing to rank 12th in the NBA.

The Pistons have a -17 scoring differential, falling short by 2.5 points per game. They're putting up 109.4 points per game, 20th in the league, and are giving up 111.9 per contest to rank 15th in the NBA.

The two teams average 225 points per game combined, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 222.5 points per game combined, 6.0 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Detroit has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +50000 +25000 - Warriors +1200 +700 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.