You can see player prop bet odds for Stephen Curry, Jalen Duren and other players on the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena.

Pistons vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and NBCS-BA

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -128) 10.5 (Over: -130)

The 13.5-point over/under for Duren on Monday is 4.5 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 4.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 10.5).

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +116) 5.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +120)

The 22.3 points Cade Cunningham has scored per game this season is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (23.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 3.0 -- is 1.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (4.5).

Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game, 2.8 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Cunningham has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -111)

The 14.5-point prop bet for Ausar Thompson on Monday is 8.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (6.3).

He has grabbed 10.7 rebounds per game, 3.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Thompson averages 4.7 assists, 1.2 more than Monday's prop bet (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -108)

Monday's over/under for Curry is 29.5 points. That is 1.2 fewer than his season average of 30.7.

His per-game rebound average of 5.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (4.5).

Curry has averaged 3.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Curry has connected on 5.7 three pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (4.5).

