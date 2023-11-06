The Detroit Pistons (2-5) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (5-2) on November 6, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Warriors

Pistons vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Warriors Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons are shooting 46% from the field, one% higher than the 45% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

Detroit is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Pistons are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at fifth.

The Pistons score an average of 109.4 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 110.6 the Warriors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.6 points, Detroit is 2-2.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Pistons averaged four more points per game at home (112.3) than away (108.3).

The Pistons conceded 118.5 points per game at home last season, and the same number away.

The Pistons sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.8 per game) than away (11) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than on the road (34.3%).

Pistons Injuries