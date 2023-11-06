Pistons vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-5) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs on BSDET and NBCS-BA. The point total for the matchup is 228.5.
Pistons vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and NBCS-BA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-6.5
|228.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points twice this season.
- The average over/under for Detroit's matchups this season is 221.3, 7.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Detroit is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Pistons have been victorious in two of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Detroit has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Pistons vs Warriors Additional Info
Pistons vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|3
|42.9%
|115.6
|225
|110.6
|222.5
|227.6
|Pistons
|2
|28.6%
|109.4
|225
|111.9
|222.5
|218.9
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- The Pistons score an average of 109.4 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 110.6 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- Detroit is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when it scores more than 110.6 points.
Pistons vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|3-4
|1-1
|4-3
|Warriors
|3-4
|1-2
|2-5
Pistons vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Pistons
|Warriors
|109.4
|115.6
|20
|10
|2-2
|2-1
|2-2
|3-0
|111.9
|110.6
|15
|12
|3-1
|2-2
|2-2
|3-1
