Michigan State vs. James Madison: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-0) are heavy, 16.5-point favorites against the James Madison Dukes (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network. The matchup's point total is 146.5.
Michigan State vs. James Madison Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Michigan State
|-16.5
|146.5
Michigan State Betting Records & Stats
- Michigan State's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 146.5 points 10 times.
- Michigan State games had an average of 138.8 points last season, 7.7 less than this game's over/under.
- Michigan State compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.
- Michigan State won 15 of the 19 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (78.9%).
- The Spartans played as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter in only two games last season, and they won both.
- Michigan State has an implied moneyline win probability of 95.2% in this matchup.
Michigan State vs. James Madison Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 146.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Michigan State
|10
|32.3%
|70.9
|151.4
|67.9
|136
|137.5
|James Madison
|13
|46.4%
|80.5
|151.4
|68.1
|136
|147.5
Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Spartans scored just 2.8 more points per game (70.9) than the Dukes allowed (68.1).
- When Michigan State totaled more than 68.1 points last season, it went 7-8 against the spread and 12-4 overall.
Michigan State vs. James Madison Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Michigan State
|16-15-0
|0-1
|17-14-0
|James Madison
|17-11-0
|0-0
|14-14-0
Michigan State vs. James Madison Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Michigan State
|James Madison
|12-2
|Home Record
|11-3
|4-7
|Away Record
|8-6
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-4-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|70.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.4
|69
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.9
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
