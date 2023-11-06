The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-0) are heavy, 16.5-point favorites against the James Madison Dukes (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network. The matchup's point total is 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan State vs. James Madison Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -16.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 146.5 points 10 times.

Michigan State games had an average of 138.8 points last season, 7.7 less than this game's over/under.

Michigan State compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.

Michigan State won 15 of the 19 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (78.9%).

The Spartans played as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter in only two games last season, and they won both.

Michigan State has an implied moneyline win probability of 95.2% in this matchup.

Michigan State vs. James Madison Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 10 32.3% 70.9 151.4 67.9 136 137.5 James Madison 13 46.4% 80.5 151.4 68.1 136 147.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Spartans scored just 2.8 more points per game (70.9) than the Dukes allowed (68.1).

When Michigan State totaled more than 68.1 points last season, it went 7-8 against the spread and 12-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan State vs. James Madison Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-15-0 0-1 17-14-0 James Madison 17-11-0 0-0 14-14-0

Michigan State vs. James Madison Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State James Madison 12-2 Home Record 11-3 4-7 Away Record 8-6 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.4 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.9 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.