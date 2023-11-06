The James Madison Dukes battle the Michigan State Spartans at Jack Breslin Students Events Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 8:30 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. James Madison matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline James Madison Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-16.5) 146.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-16.5) 146.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State vs. James Madison Betting Trends (2022-23)

Michigan State put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Spartans games.

James Madison put together a 17-11-0 record against the spread last season.

The Dukes and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 28 times last year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.