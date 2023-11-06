The Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) are heavy, 23.5-point underdogs against the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) at Fiserv Forum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 149.5.

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -23.5 149.5

Marquette vs Northern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Eagles' record against the spread last season was 20-12-0.

Northern Illinois put together a 16-11-0 ATS record last year.

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 149.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 16 50% 79.3 151.3 70.3 145.3 149.5 Northern Illinois 14 51.9% 72 151.3 75 145.3 143.4

Additional Marquette vs Northern Illinois Insights & Trends

Last year, the Golden Eagles averaged 79.3 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 75 the Huskies gave up.

Marquette went 11-7 against the spread and 17-3 overall last season when scoring more than 75 points.

The Huskies scored an average of 72 points per game last year, just 1.7 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles gave up.

Northern Illinois went 13-2 against the spread and 12-6 overall when it scored more than 70.3 points last season.

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 20-12-0 1-1 15-17-0 Northern Illinois 16-11-0 1-0 15-12-0

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Northern Illinois 16-1 Home Record 5-7 8-4 Away Record 7-10 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

