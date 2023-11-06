Jalen Duren and his Detroit Pistons teammates match up versus the Golden State Warriors on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 120-106 loss to the Suns (his most recent game) Duren posted 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Duren's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-128)

Over 13.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-130)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the league last year, giving up 117.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Warriors allowed 43.3 rebounds per game last season, 15th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Warriors gave up 25.7 per game last year, ranking them 15th in the league.

The Warriors were the 23rd-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Jalen Duren vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 32 18 11 0 0 0 0 10/30/2022 15 3 4 0 0 1 0

