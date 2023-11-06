Isaiah Stewart and the Detroit Pistons take the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, a 120-106 loss against the Suns, Stewart tallied eight points.

Let's look at Stewart's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-111)

Over 11.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+108)

Over 8.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+142)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the league defensively last year, giving up 117.1 points per contest.

The Warriors conceded 43.3 rebounds on average last year, 15th in the league.

The Warriors gave up 25.7 assists per contest last year (15th in the NBA).

Conceding 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, the Warriors were 23rd in the league in that category.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 31 13 7 1 1 1 0 10/30/2022 33 24 13 0 2 0 0

