Monday's contest between the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-0) at George Gervin GameAbove Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-57 and heavily favors Eastern Michigan to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Eagles went 15-15 a season ago.

Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 71, Detroit Mercy 57

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles put up 63.6 points per game (207th in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per outing last season (212th in college basketball). They had a -59 scoring differential and were outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Offensively, Eastern Michigan tallied 63.3 points per game last year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (63.6 points per game) was 0.3 PPG higher.

The Eagles scored 65.8 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 64.6 points per contest.

Defensively Eastern Michigan played better at home last season, giving up 64.1 points per game, compared to 67.3 when playing on the road.

