Monday's game that pits the Butler Bulldogs (0-0) against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) at Hinkle Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-64 in favor of Butler, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Eastern Michigan vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 79, Eastern Michigan 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Michigan vs. Butler

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-15.0)

Butler (-15.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

Eastern Michigan ranked 162nd in the nation with 72.2 points per game last year, but on defense it lagged behind, allowing 80.8 points per game (second-worst in college basketball).

The Eagles grabbed only 27.8 boards per game (10th-worst in college basketball), and allowed 34.0 rebounds per contest (332nd-ranked).

Eastern Michigan didn't put up many assists last season, ranking worst in college basketball with 9.6 assists per game.

The Eagles ranked 104th in the nation with 11.1 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 174th with 11.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Eagles made 6.2 threes per game (299th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 31.6% three-point percentage (312th-ranked).

With 8.5 treys conceded per game, Eastern Michigan ranked 322nd in the country. It allowed a 34.2% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 219th in college basketball.

Eastern Michigan took 66.7% two-pointers and 33.3% threes last season. Of the team's buckets, 76.1% were two-pointers and 23.9% were threes.

