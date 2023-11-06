The Toledo Rockets (0-0) are double-digit, 15.5-point favorites against the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under is 153.5 for the matchup.

Detroit Mercy vs. Toledo Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Toledo -15.5 153.5

Titans Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Mercy's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 153.5 points 13 of 30 times.

The Titans had a 151.9-point average over/under in their contests last year, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Titans' record against the spread last season was 14-16-0.

Detroit Mercy won six, or 31.6%, of the 19 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Titans were not a bigger underdog last season than the +900 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 10.0% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Detroit Mercy vs. Toledo Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 153.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 153.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Toledo 23 74.2% 85.4 162 76.9 152.2 155.3 Detroit Mercy 13 43.3% 76.6 162 75.3 152.2 147.6

Additional Detroit Mercy Insights & Trends

The Titans put up an average of 76.6 points per game last year, only 0.3 fewer points than the 76.9 the Rockets allowed.

When it scored more than 76.9 points last season, Detroit Mercy went 6-9 against the spread and 8-9 overall.

Detroit Mercy vs. Toledo Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Toledo 20-11-0 4-3 21-10-0 Detroit Mercy 14-16-0 0-0 16-14-0

Detroit Mercy vs. Toledo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Toledo Detroit Mercy 13-1 Home Record 9-5 10-4 Away Record 5-13 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 90.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

