The Detroit Mercy Titans go up against the Toledo Rockets at Savage Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Detroit Mercy matchup.

Detroit Mercy vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Detroit Mercy vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-15.5) 153.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-15.5) 153.5 -1200 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Mercy vs. Toledo Betting Trends (2022-23)

Detroit Mercy went 14-16-0 ATS last season.

Toledo went 20-11-0 ATS last season.

The Rockets and their opponents combined to hit the over 21 out of 31 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.