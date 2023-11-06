The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-0) go up against the Toledo Rockets (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Savage Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

The Titans shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points less than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Rockets averaged.

Detroit Mercy went 8-3 when it shot better than 46.1% from the field.

The Titans were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rockets finished 211th.

The Titans' 76.6 points per game last year were just 0.3 fewer points than the 76.9 the Rockets allowed.

Detroit Mercy went 8-9 last season when it scored more than 76.9 points.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison

At home, Detroit Mercy scored 79.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.9.

In 2022-23, the Titans conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (78.8).

Beyond the arc, Detroit Mercy knocked down more treys away (10.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (37.5%) than at home (38.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule