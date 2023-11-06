Monday's game between the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-0) at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-57 and heavily favors Eastern Michigan to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Titans finished 5-25 during the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Detroit Mercy vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Detroit Mercy vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 71, Detroit Mercy 57

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Titans were outscored by 15.9 points per game last season (scoring 56.1 points per game to rank 331st in college basketball while giving up 72 per contest to rank 334th in college basketball) and had a -478 scoring differential overall.

Detroit Mercy averaged 1.9 fewer points in Horizon games (54.2) than overall (56.1).

In 2022-23, the Titans scored 11.2 more points per game at home (62.1) than away (50.9).

At home, Detroit Mercy gave up 72.2 points per game last season, 0.3 more than it allowed on the road (71.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.