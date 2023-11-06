The Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) battle the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Chippewas' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Sooners gave up to their opponents (43.2%).
  • Last season, Central Michigan had a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.2% from the field.
  • The Chippewas were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sooners finished 341st.
  • The Chippewas scored just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (65.7) than the Sooners gave up to opponents (67.5).
  • When it scored more than 67.5 points last season, Central Michigan went 8-4.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • Central Michigan averaged 68.7 points per game at home last season, and 61.8 on the road.
  • The Chippewas conceded 71.6 points per game at home last season, and 75.1 on the road.
  • At home, Central Michigan drained 6.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Central Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than on the road (28.3%).

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
11/11/2023 UL Monroe - McGuirk Arena
11/13/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

