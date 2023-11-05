A pair of struggling teams meet when the Phoenix Suns (2-4) visit the Detroit Pistons (2-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Suns are 5.5-point favorites as they look to break a three-game losing streak against the Pistons, who have lost three straight.

Pistons vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and AZFamily

BSDET and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Pistons 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 5.5)

Pistons (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-5.3)

Suns (-5.3) Pick OU: Under (222.5)



Under (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.2

Both the Suns and the Pistons have covered the spread 50% of the time this year, resulting in a 3-3-0 ATS record for the Suns and a 3-3-0 tally for the Pistons.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Phoenix (1-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than Detroit (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

Phoenix and its opponents have combined to top the over/under in 50% of its games this season (three of six), the same percentage as Detroit and its opponents (three of six).

The Suns have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (1-2) this season while the Pistons have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-3).

Pistons Performance Insights

The Pistons are 19th in the league in points scored (110 per game) and 12th in points conceded (110.5).

In 2023-24, Detroit is fifth-best in the league in rebounds (48.2 per game) and best in rebounds allowed (40.8).

The Pistons are seventh in the NBA in assists (28.3 per game) in 2023-24.

Detroit is the worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (17.3) and fourth-worst in turnovers forced (12.8).

Beyond the arc, the Pistons are 17th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are eighth in 3-point percentage at 38.9%.

