Jalen Duren is one of the players with prop bets on the table when the Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons square off at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday (with opening tip at 3:00 PM ET).

Pistons vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and AZFamily

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: -114)

Duren's 18 points per game are 5.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 15.3 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (10.5).

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +152)

The 21.5-point total set for Cade Cunningham on Sunday is 0.8 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down three rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (3.5).

Cunningham's season-long assist average -- 8.3 per game -- is 2.8 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Cunningham's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +124)

The 12.5-point over/under for Ausar Thompson on Sunday is 6.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (6.3).

He has collected 10.7 rebounds per game, 3.2 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Thompson has averaged 4.7 assists this season, 1.2 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

