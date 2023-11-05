How to Watch the Pistons vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 5
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (2-4) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (2-4) on November 5, 2023. The Pistons have also lost three games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Suns.
Pistons vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Pistons vs Suns Additional Info
|Suns vs Pistons Prediction
|Suns vs Pistons Injury Report
|Suns vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Pistons Player Props
Pistons Stats Insights
- The Pistons' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- This season, Detroit has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.
- The Suns are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank third.
- The Pistons put up an average of 110 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 111.2 the Suns allow.
- When it scores more than 111.2 points, Detroit is 1-2.
Pistons Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, the Pistons averaged four more points per game at home (112.3) than away (108.3).
- The Pistons conceded 118.5 points per game at home last season, and the same number away.
- At home, the Pistons knocked down 11.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than they averaged on the road (11). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than on the road (34.3%).
Pistons Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Calf
|Isaiah Livers
|Out
|Ankle
|Monte Morris
|Out
|Quadricep
|Alec Burks
|Questionable
|Forearm
