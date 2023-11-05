The Phoenix Suns (2-4) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (2-4) on November 5, 2023. The Pistons have also lost three games in a row.

Pistons vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs Suns Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

This season, Detroit has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.

The Suns are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank third.

The Pistons put up an average of 110 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 111.2 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 111.2 points, Detroit is 1-2.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Pistons averaged four more points per game at home (112.3) than away (108.3).

The Pistons conceded 118.5 points per game at home last season, and the same number away.

At home, the Pistons knocked down 11.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than they averaged on the road (11). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than on the road (34.3%).

Pistons Injuries