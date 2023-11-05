The Detroit Pistons (2-4) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Phoenix Suns (2-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, November 5 at 3:00 PM ET.

The Pistons are coming off of a 125-116 loss to the Pelicans in their last game on Thursday. Cade Cunningham's team-leading 22 points paced the Pistons in the losing effort.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Calf Alec Burks SG Questionable Forearm 16.3 3.7 0.7 Isaiah Livers PF Out Ankle Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Bradley Beal: Questionable (Back), Devin Booker: Questionable (Ankle), Damion Lee: Out (Knee)

Pistons vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and AZFamily

BSDET and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -5.5 222.5

