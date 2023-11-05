The Phoenix Suns (1-1), on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, play the Detroit Pistons (0-1). The game tips at 3:00 PM ET on BSDET and AZFamily.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pistons vs. Suns Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 5

Sunday, November 5 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, AZFamily

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pistons Games

Pistons Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey posted 16.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists last season.

Killian Hayes averaged 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He sank 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 28.0% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Jalen Duren recorded 9.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Isaiah Stewart collected 11.3 points, 8.0 boards and 1.4 assists. He made 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Alec Burks' stats last season included 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He sank 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant's numbers last season were 29.7 points, 6.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 55.8% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers last season were 13.3 points, 9.1 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the floor.

Drew Eubanks collected 6.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 64.1% from the floor.

Grayson Allen recorded 10.4 points, 2.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Bol Bol's numbers last season were 9.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the field.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Suns Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pistons Suns 110.3 Points Avg. 113.6 118.5 Points Allowed Avg. 111.6 45.4% Field Goal % 46.7% 35.1% Three Point % 37.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.