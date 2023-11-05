Jalen Duren plus his Detroit Pistons teammates take on the Phoenix Suns at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Duren, in his most recent showing, had 12 points in a 125-116 loss to the Pelicans.

We're going to examine Duren's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+100)

Over 12.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-114)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Suns allowed 111.6 points per game last season, sixth in the NBA.

On the boards, the Suns gave up 42.9 rebounds per contest last season, 11th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Suns conceded 23.4 per game last year, ranking them third in the NBA.

The Suns gave up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest last year, third in the league in that category.

Jalen Duren vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 28 1 6 3 0 1 0 11/25/2022 14 4 5 2 0 0 0

