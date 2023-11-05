Isaiah Stewart and his Detroit Pistons teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Stewart, in his most recent game (November 2 loss against the Pelicans), produced 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

In this article, we dig into Stewart's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-106)

Over 10.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-120)

Over 7.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+162)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were sixth in the league last year, conceding 111.6 points per game.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Suns allowed 23.4 assists per game last year (third in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the Suns were third in the NBA last year, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 37 17 9 2 3 0 1

