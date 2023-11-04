The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-3) and the BYU Cougars (5-3) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in a battle of Big 12 opponents.

West Virginia is averaging 30.8 points per game offensively this season (49th in the FBS), and is allowing 26.5 points per game (76th) on defense. From an offensive angle, BYU is generating 24.9 points per game (86th-ranked). It ranks 69th in the FBS defensively (25.6 points given up per game).

West Virginia vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

West Virginia vs. BYU Key Statistics

West Virginia BYU 401 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.6 (128th) 378 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.4 (75th) 203.3 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 81.3 (129th) 197.8 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.4 (78th) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 11 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (3rd)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has been a dual threat for West Virginia so far this season. He has 1,340 passing yards, completing 53.5% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 404 yards (50.5 ypg) on 72 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has 574 rushing yards on 133 carries with seven touchdowns.

Devin Carter's 358 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 39 times and has registered 20 catches and one touchdown.

Hudson Clement has caught 12 passes for 298 yards (37.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Kole Taylor has been the target of 41 passes and compiled 24 grabs for 262 yards, an average of 32.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has thrown for 1,716 yards (214.5 yards per game) while completing 57.4% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, LJ Martin, has carried the ball 96 times for 438 yards (54.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Aidan Robbins has been given 43 carries and totaled 134 yards.

Chase Roberts' 459 receiving yards (57.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions on 55 targets with four touchdowns.

Darius Lassiter has caught 28 passes and compiled 347 receiving yards (43.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Isaac Rex has racked up 332 reciving yards (41.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

