Florida A&M, Jackson State, Week 10 SWAC Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the SWAC, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 10 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Other FCS Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 10 NEC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 10 Pioneer League Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 10 Big Sky Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 10 OVC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 10 MEAC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 10 Big South Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 10 MVFC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 10 SoCon Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 10 Southland Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 10 CAA Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 10 UAC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 10 Ivy League Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 10 Patriot League Power Rankings
SWAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Florida A&M
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 8-0
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 114th
- Last Game: W 45-7 vs Prairie View A&M
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Alabama A&M
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Jackson State
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th
- Last Game: W 40-14 vs UAPB
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Jackson State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Texas Southern
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Alabama State
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 88th
- Last Game: W 31-16 vs Alabama A&M
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alabama State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Grambling
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Alcorn State
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 126th
- Last Game: W 24-3 vs Mississippi Valley State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alcorn State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Southern
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Southern
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 111th
- Last Game: W 23-17 vs Texas Southern
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Southern jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Alcorn State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Texas Southern
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-6
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 110th
- Last Game: L 23-17 vs Southern
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Texas Southern jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Jackson State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Alabama A&M
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-4
- Overall Rank: 96th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th
- Last Game: L 31-16 vs Alabama State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alabama A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Florida A&M
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Grambling
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 121st
- Last Game: W 28-14 vs Bethune-Cookman
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Grambling jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Alabama State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Prairie View A&M
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 94th
- Last Game: L 45-7 vs Florida A&M
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Prairie View A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: UAPB
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
10. Bethune-Cookman
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-7
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd
- Last Game: L 28-14 vs Grambling
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Bethune-Cookman jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Mississippi Valley State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Mississippi Valley State
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st
- Last Game: L 24-3 vs Alcorn State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Mississippi Valley State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Bethune-Cookman
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
12. UAPB
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 127th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 104th
- Last Game: L 40-14 vs Jackson State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UAPB jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Prairie View A&M
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.