Red Wings vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins (9-0-1) visit the Detroit Red Wings (6-4-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET. The Bruins have won three straight games.
Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-150)
|Red Wings (+125)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have been an underdog in nine games this season, and won five (55.6%).
- Detroit is 2-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.
- Detroit has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in seven of 11 games this season.
Red Wings vs Bruins Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|31 (14th)
|Goals
|40 (3rd)
|16 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|33 (22nd)
|5 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (2nd)
|1 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (16th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- The Red Wings' 40 total goals (3.6 per game) are the third-most in the NHL.
- The Red Wings' 33 total goals allowed (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the league.
- Their +7 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
