For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Olli Maatta a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Maatta stats and insights

Maatta is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (zero shots).

Maatta has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 16 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 19.1 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

