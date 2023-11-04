Will Moritz Seider light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings square off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Seider scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Seider's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have allowed 16 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

