Michigan vs. Purdue: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-6) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Boilermakers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 32.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Purdue matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Michigan vs. Purdue Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
Michigan vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Purdue Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-32.5)
|50.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-32.5)
|50.5
|-8000
|+2000
Michigan vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Michigan is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Wolverines have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 32.5-point favorites.
- Purdue has won just two games against the spread this season.
Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+240
|Bet $100 to win $240
|To Win the Big Ten
|-105
|Bet $105 to win $100
