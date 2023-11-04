Should you wager on Michael Rasmussen to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Rasmussen stats and insights

Rasmussen has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Rasmussen has zero points on the power play.

Rasmussen averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have allowed 16 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

