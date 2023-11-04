Should you bet on Klim Kostin to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Klim Kostin score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Kostin stats and insights

Kostin is yet to score through eight games this season.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Kostin has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have allowed 16 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

