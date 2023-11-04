Will Jake Walman Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 4?
When the Detroit Red Wings play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jake Walman score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Walman stats and insights
- In two of 11 games this season, Walman has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Walman averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 16 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 19.1 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
