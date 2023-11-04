Dylan Larkin will be among those in action Saturday when his Detroit Red Wings face the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to wager on Larkin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dylan Larkin vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Larkin Season Stats Insights

Larkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:39 per game on the ice, is +2.

In four of 11 games this year, Larkin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In eight of 11 games this season, Larkin has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Larkin has an assist in seven of 11 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Larkin goes over his points over/under is 70.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Larkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 57.1%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Larkin Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 16 total goals (1.6 per game).

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 11 Games 4 15 Points 4 4 Goals 1 11 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.