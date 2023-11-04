On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Daniel Sprong going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Bruins?

Sprong stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Sprong has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (three shots).

Sprong has zero points on the power play.

Sprong's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 16 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 19.1 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

