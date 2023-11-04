On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the Boston Bruins. Is Ben Chiarot going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Chiarot stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Chiarot scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (two shots).

Chiarot has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 16 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.1 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.