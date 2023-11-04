The Detroit Red Wings, Andrew Copp included, will face the Boston Bruins on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Copp's props? Here is some information to help you.

Andrew Copp vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Copp Season Stats Insights

Copp has averaged 18:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Copp has a goal in two of the 11 games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Copp has a point in four of 11 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In two of 11 contests this season, Copp has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability that Copp hits the over on his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Copp going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Copp Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 16 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 11 Games 4 5 Points 2 3 Goals 2 2 Assists 0

