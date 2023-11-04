The Detroit Red Wings, including Alex DeBrincat, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Does a bet on DeBrincat interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat has averaged 17:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In five of 11 games this year, DeBrincat has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

DeBrincat has a point in six of 11 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

DeBrincat has an assist in four of 11 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that DeBrincat goes over his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 16 total goals (1.6 per game).

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 11 Games 5 13 Points 2 9 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.