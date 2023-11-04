For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alex DeBrincat a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

DeBrincat stats and insights

DeBrincat has scored in five of 11 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

DeBrincat has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

He has a 24.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 16 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 19.1 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.