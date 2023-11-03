Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Washtenaw County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Dexter High School at OA Carlson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Gibraltar, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haslett High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Chelsea, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Saline High School at Belleville High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Belleville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.