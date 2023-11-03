We have 2023 high school football action in Washtenaw County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Dexter High School at OA Carlson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Gibraltar, MI

Gibraltar, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Haslett High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Chelsea, MI

Chelsea, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Saline High School at Belleville High School