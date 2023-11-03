Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you live in Saginaw County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Birch Run High School at Frankenmuth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Frankenmuth, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullock Creek High School at Chesaning High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Chesaning, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeland High School at Goodrich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Goodrich, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H. H. Dow High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
