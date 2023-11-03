If you live in Saginaw County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Saginaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Birch Run High School at Frankenmuth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Frankenmuth, MI

Frankenmuth, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Bullock Creek High School at Chesaning High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Chesaning, MI

Chesaning, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Freeland High School at Goodrich High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Goodrich, MI

Goodrich, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

H. H. Dow High School at Heritage High School